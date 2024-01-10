Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

