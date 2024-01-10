Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.67 Million Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Robert Half by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 2.1% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 49,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RHI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. 153,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,005. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

