Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,551. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.09 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.