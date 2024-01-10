Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $507,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 200.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 405,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,650. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

