Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $549,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 384,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 135,780 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 252,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 178,786 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,211,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $111.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,988. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

