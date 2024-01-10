Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 19.33% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAFE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

RAFE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. 579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

