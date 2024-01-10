Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFEFree Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 19.33% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAFE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

RAFE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. 579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Profile

(Free Report)

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.