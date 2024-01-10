Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.46. 1,044,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,004. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.