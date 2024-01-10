Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.84. 218,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

