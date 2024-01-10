Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.98. 407,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

