Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.28. 69,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

