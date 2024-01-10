Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.76. The company had a trading volume of 71,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.99 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.