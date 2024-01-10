Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,987 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

TSM traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $100.56. 2,757,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $80.63 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

