NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stake Cut by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 618,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

