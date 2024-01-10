NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.26

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 935327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $9,687,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

