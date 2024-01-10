Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NCA opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

