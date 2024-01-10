Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.80

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 60952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
