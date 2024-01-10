Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.19

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 57039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.