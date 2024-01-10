Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.19

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 57039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
