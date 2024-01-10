Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NNY stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.