Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,491,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,366,704.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 402,307 shares of company stock worth $4,348,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

