Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.01.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,491,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,366,704.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 402,307 shares of company stock worth $4,348,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
