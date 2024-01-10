NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,084,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVEC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 7,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,483. The firm has a market cap of $352.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.19. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. NVE’s payout ratio is 89.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

