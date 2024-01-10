NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.12% of NVR worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $90.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7,124.80. 2,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,483.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,240.40. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,794.32 and a twelve month high of $7,135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $118.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

