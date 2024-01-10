NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Down 4%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 13,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

NWTN Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

Get NWTN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the second quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.