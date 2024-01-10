Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.27.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

