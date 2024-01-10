Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

