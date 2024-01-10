Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 2,170 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

