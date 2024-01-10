Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 6,944 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

