Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth about $745,000.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $82.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

