Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $432,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 416,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 201,170 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $12,218,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 93.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 947,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 457,375 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

