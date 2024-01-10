Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $685,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

