Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.6 %

FCX opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.