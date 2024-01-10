Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 16,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,723,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $311.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

