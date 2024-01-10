Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 525 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

