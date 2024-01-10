Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 831 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

