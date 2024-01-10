Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading 7.5% Higher

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27. 1,368,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,470,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Oatly Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Oatly Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,656,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 776,039 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

