Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Olin comprises about 1.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Olin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 14.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 44.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Olin by 13.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.