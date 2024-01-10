ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

