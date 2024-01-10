OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.96

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 177335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

OneMain Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 73.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

