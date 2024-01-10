OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Get OneMain alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OneMain

OneMain Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after buying an additional 1,204,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 153.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $38,089,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.