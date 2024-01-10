ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after buying an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after buying an additional 889,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.