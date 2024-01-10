OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Trading 8.4% Higher

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.67. 272,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 441,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.76 million, a PE ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. OppFi had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

