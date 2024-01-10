OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Raised to $17.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. 20,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $503,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 445,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

