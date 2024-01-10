Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.