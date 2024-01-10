Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Orange County Bancorp makes up about 3.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Orange County Bancorp worth $26,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. 1,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Insider Transactions at Orange County Bancorp

In other news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $35,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $35,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $53,177.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,683 shares of company stock worth $232,402. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

