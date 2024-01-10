Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.31

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 10555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

