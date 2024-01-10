Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,792 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $1,411,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,895,000 after purchasing an additional 90,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Nucor Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NUE opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.