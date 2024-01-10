Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.53 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

