Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,521.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,623.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,549.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,749 shares of company stock valued at $58,400,514. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

