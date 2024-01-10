Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.98 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,929 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

