Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 96,453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

