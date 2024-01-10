Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,471 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

